Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $11.08 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) will report $11.08 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Tyson Foods’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $10.75 billion to $11.29 billion. Tyson Foods reported sales of $10.82 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Tyson Foods will report full-year sales of $43.76 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $43.46 billion to $43.98 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $44.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $44.18 billion to $45.51 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Tyson Foods.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $11.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.11 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 12.63%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TSN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Tyson Foods from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $72.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler raised shares of Tyson Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.73.

TSN opened at $63.45 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $23.10 billion, a PE ratio of 12.77 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.88. Tyson Foods has a fifty-two week low of $42.57 and a fifty-two week high of $94.24.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. This is a positive change from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.60%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in Tyson Foods during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Avion Wealth lifted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 73.3% during the 3rd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC grew its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 281.3% in the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in Tyson Foods in the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in Tyson Foods by 120.4% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.82% of the company’s stock.

About Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products , such as hides and meats.

