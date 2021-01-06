U Network Price Tops $0.0004 on Major Exchanges (UUU)

U Network (CURRENCY:UUU) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 6th. Over the last week, U Network has traded up 14% against the dollar. One U Network token can currently be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. U Network has a market capitalization of $2.56 million and $1.08 million worth of U Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

CyberVein (CVT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000324 BTC.

Sentinel (SENT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000016 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Linker Coin (LNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000190 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

SnipCoin (SNIP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

U Network Token Profile

U Network (CRYPTO:UUU) is a token. Its launch date was February 9th, 2018. U Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,994,600,000 tokens. U Network’s official message board is medium.com/unetwork . U Network’s official Twitter account is @UNetworkHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . U Network’s official website is u.network . The Reddit community for U Network is /r/UNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

U Network Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as U Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire U Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase U Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

