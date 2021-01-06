U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG) Shares Up 10.2%

U.S. Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:USEG) shares shot up 10.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $4.37 and last traded at $4.12. 1,909,002 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 89% from the average session volume of 1,012,301 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.74.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.79 and a 200-day moving average of $4.83.

Get U.S. Energy alerts:

U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The energy company reported ($1.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.40 million for the quarter. U.S. Energy had a negative net margin of 106.82% and a negative return on equity of 20.23%.

U.S. Energy Corp., an independent energy company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It holds interests in various oil and gas properties primarily in North Dakota and South Texas. The company was founded in 1966 and is based in Houston, Texas.

Read More: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.