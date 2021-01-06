U-Swirl (OTCMKTS:SWRL) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.03

U-Swirl, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SWRL)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.03 and traded as high as $0.03. U-Swirl shares last traded at $0.03, with a volume of 61,400 shares changing hands.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.03 and its 200-day moving average is $0.02.

About U-Swirl (OTCMKTS:SWRL)

U-Swirl, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises self-serve frozen yogurt cafÃ©s. It operates and franchises frozen yogurt cafÃ©s under the U-SWIRL Frozen Yogurt, CherryBerry, Yogurtini, Fuzzy Peach, Aspen Leaf Yogurt, Yogli Mogli, Let's Yo!, and Josie's Frozen Yogurt brand names.

Recommended Story: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Receive News & Ratings for U-Swirl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U-Swirl and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.