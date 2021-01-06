UBS Group Analysts Give LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (MC.PA) (EPA:MC) a €551.00 Price Target

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (MC.PA) (EPA:MC) received a €551.00 ($648.24) target price from analysts at UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 8.85% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on MC. Credit Suisse Group set a €520.00 ($611.76) price objective on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (MC.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €590.00 ($694.12) target price on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (MC.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €550.00 ($647.06) target price on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (MC.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €440.00 ($517.65) target price on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (MC.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €536.00 ($630.59) target price on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (MC.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €531.17 ($624.90).

EPA MC opened at €506.20 ($595.53) on Wednesday. LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne has a twelve month low of €195.45 ($229.94) and a twelve month high of €260.55 ($306.53). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €497.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €427.55.

LVMH MoÃ«t Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, SociÃ©tÃ© EuropÃ©enne operates as a luxury products company. The company offers champagnes, wines, and spirits under the Ao Yun, Ardbeg, Belvedere, Bodega Numanthia, Cape Mentelle, Chandon, ChÃ¢teau Cheval Blanc, ChÃ¢teau d'Yquem, Cheval des Andes, Clos des Lambrays, Clos19, Cloudy Bay, Dom PÃ©rignon, Glenmorangie, Hennessy, Krug, Mercier, MoÃ«t & Chandon, Newton, Vineyard, Ruinart, Terrazas de los Andes, Veuve Clicquot, Volcan de mi Tierra, and Woodinville brands.

