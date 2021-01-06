UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) Cut to Sell at BidaskClub

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on UFPI. ValuEngine lowered shares of UFP Industries from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of UFP Industries in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Benchmark upgraded shares of UFP Industries to a “top pick” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of UFP Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.17.

Get UFP Industries alerts:

Shares of UFP Industries stock opened at $54.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.00. UFP Industries has a twelve month low of $29.17 and a twelve month high of $64.20. The firm has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.29 and a beta of 1.58.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The construction company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.45. UFP Industries had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that UFP Industries will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UFPI. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of UFP Industries by 67.0% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,140 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $743,000 after purchasing an additional 5,273 shares in the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of UFP Industries during the third quarter worth approximately $1,985,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of UFP Industries by 37.4% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 60,739 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,449,000 after purchasing an additional 16,520 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of UFP Industries by 34.7% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,779 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 2,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westover Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of UFP Industries during the third quarter worth approximately $384,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.91% of the company’s stock.

UFP Industries Company Profile

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; outdoor living products, including wood and wood composite decking and related accessories, and decorative lawn and garden products; and engineered wood components, which include roof and floor trusses, wall panels, engineered floor systems, I-joists, and lumber packages.

Further Reading: Sell-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for UFP Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UFP Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.