Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) CEO Emil D. Kakkis Sells 30,000 Shares of Stock

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) CEO Emil D. Kakkis sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.90, for a total transaction of $4,107,000.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:RARE opened at $134.99 on Wednesday. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.99 and a 52-week high of $179.65. The company has a market capitalization of $8.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.86 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.23.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.28) by $0.15. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 188.51% and a negative return on equity of 56.12%. The business had revenue of $81.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.18 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -5.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on RARE shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $83.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Bank of America cut shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $104.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Wedbush lowered shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.47.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,181 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,156 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,116 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 69.7% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Sarl raised its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 11,212 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $922,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the period.

About Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in the United States. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia; and Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII.

