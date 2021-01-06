United Internet AG (UTDI.F) (ETR:UTDI) PT Set at €48.00 by Warburg Research

United Internet AG (UTDI.F) (ETR:UTDI) has been assigned a €48.00 ($56.47) price target by research analysts at Warburg Research in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s price target points to a potential upside of 34.53% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €40.00 ($47.06) price objective on United Internet AG (UTDI.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Bank of America set a €45.00 ($52.94) price target on United Internet AG (UTDI.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €28.70 ($33.76) target price on shares of United Internet AG (UTDI.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of United Internet AG (UTDI.F) in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, UBS Group set a €35.00 ($41.18) price target on shares of United Internet AG (UTDI.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €38.19 ($44.93).

Get United Internet AG (UTDI.F) alerts:

UTDI stock opened at €35.68 ($41.98) on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of €33.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €36.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.75, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.97. United Internet AG has a one year low of €20.76 ($24.42) and a one year high of €43.88 ($51.62).

United Internet AG, through its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet service provider. It operates through four segment: Consumer Access, Business Access, Consumer Applications, and Business Applications. The company offers broadband and mobile access products, including home networks, online storage, telephony, video-on-demand, and IPTV; and data and network solutions for small and medium-sized enterprises, as well as infrastructure services for large corporations.

Featured Article: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for United Internet AG (UTDI.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Internet AG (UTDI.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.