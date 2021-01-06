Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) Lowered to “Underperform” at Bank of America

Bank of America cut shares of Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, AR Network reports. Bank of America currently has $144.00 price target on the health services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Universal Health Services from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $113.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Mizuho increased their price target on Universal Health Services from $130.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Universal Health Services in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a neutral rating and a $149.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Universal Health Services from $117.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Universal Health Services from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $139.69.

Shares of NYSE UHS opened at $136.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Universal Health Services has a 1-year low of $65.20 and a 1-year high of $148.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $134.50 and its 200-day moving average is $114.79.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The health services provider reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.96. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.78 billion. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 6.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.99 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Universal Health Services will post 9.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Universal Health Services by 16.4% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 75,368 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $8,097,000 after acquiring an additional 10,622 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in Universal Health Services in the third quarter worth $965,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Universal Health Services by 3.0% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 28,930 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,096,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its position in Universal Health Services by 160.5% in the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 1,620 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Universal Health Services by 1.1% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 160,911 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $17,221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,804 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.18% of the company’s stock.

Universal Health Services Company Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, outpatient facilities, and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other segments. Its hospital offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic care, coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

