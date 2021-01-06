Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Upland Software Inc. is a provider of cloud-based Enterprise Work Management software that helps organizations to plan, manage and execute projects and work. It provides services to teams in Information Technology (IT), marketing, finance, professional services and process excellences. The Company’s services include Professional Services, Education and Training and Global Support. Upland Software, Inc. is headquartered in Austin, Texas. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on UPLD. BidaskClub cut Upland Software from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Sunday, November 29th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Upland Software from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. TheStreet raised Upland Software from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Upland Software from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Upland Software from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $52.63.

Shares of UPLD stock opened at $45.80 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.09, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. Upland Software has a fifty-two week low of $20.75 and a fifty-two week high of $51.48.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.07. Upland Software had a positive return on equity of 18.31% and a negative net margin of 25.50%. The firm had revenue of $74.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Upland Software will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Upland Software news, CEO John T. Mcdonald sold 13,622 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.92, for a total value of $639,144.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,653,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,583,956.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Rodney C. Favaron sold 25,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.95, for a total value of $1,215,066.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 150,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,042,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 104,776 shares of company stock worth $4,862,582. Insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Upland Software by 17.2% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,300 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Upland Software by 3.0% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 13,958 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Upland Software by 4.1% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,243 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the period. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Upland Software by 7.9% in the third quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,057 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 663 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Upland Software by 79.2% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the period. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Upland Software, Inc provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of information technology, digital marketing, ecommerce, customer service and support, project management, business operations, human resources and legal departments, and sales and marketing.

