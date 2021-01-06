USDX Market Cap Hits $632,827.72 (USDX)

USDX (CURRENCY:USDX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 5th. One USDX coin can now be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00001425 BTC on exchanges. USDX has a market capitalization of $632,827.72 and $1,201.00 worth of USDX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, USDX has traded up 0.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get USDX alerts:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00005152 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002923 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001469 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00005498 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0847 or 0.00000248 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0645 or 0.00000189 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000917 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000031 BTC.

BlockStamp (BST) traded up 66.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000523 BTC.

USDX Profile

USDX (USDX) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 27th, 2018. USDX’s total supply is 3,768,685 coins. USDX’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for USDX is usdx.cash. The official message board for USDX is medium.com/@USDXWallet.

Buying and Selling USDX

USDX can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase USDX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for USDX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for USDX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.