Vale (NYSE:VALE) Sets New 52-Week High at $17.47

Shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $17.47 and last traded at $17.44, with a volume of 5281 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.95.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vale from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. HSBC raised their price objective on shares of Vale from $14.75 to $17.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Itau BBA Securities cut shares of Vale from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Vale from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Vale from $19.00 to $24.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Vale has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.65.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.26. The company has a market capitalization of $90.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.04, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Vale (NYSE:VALE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.12. Vale had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 17.48%. The business had revenue of $10.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.81 billion. Research analysts expect that Vale S.A. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vale during the third quarter worth $36,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vale by 90.4% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,576 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Vale during the third quarter worth $39,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Vale during the third quarter worth $51,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vale during the third quarter worth $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.40% of the company’s stock.

About Vale (NYSE:VALE)

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

