ValuEngine Upgrades Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) to “Buy”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on SAVA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cassava Sciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. HC Wainwright upgraded shares of Cassava Sciences from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Cassava Sciences in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. They set an overweight rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Maxim Group raised shares of Cassava Sciences from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Cassava Sciences from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cassava Sciences has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $16.63.

NASDAQ:SAVA opened at $7.68 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.45. The company has a market cap of $196.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.91 and a beta of 1.60. Cassava Sciences has a 52 week low of $1.63 and a 52 week high of $12.68.

Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. As a group, research analysts expect that Cassava Sciences will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JBF Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cassava Sciences in the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cassava Sciences in the third quarter valued at about $58,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Cassava Sciences by 169.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 6,340 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Cassava Sciences in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of Cassava Sciences in the third quarter valued at about $153,000. 24.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cassava Sciences Company Profile

Cassava Sciences, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops drugs for nervous system disorders. Its lead therapeutic product candidate is PTI-125, a small molecule drug, which is completed Phase 2b clinical trial; and investigational diagnostic product candidate is SavaDx, a blood-based biomarker/diagnostic to detect Alzheimer's disease.

