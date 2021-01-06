ValuEngine Upgrades Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) to “Buy”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on GEVO. Noble Financial boosted their price target on shares of Gevo from $3.50 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gevo from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Gevo from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $3.75.
Gevo stock opened at $4.31 on Tuesday. Gevo has a 1-year low of $0.46 and a 1-year high of $5.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $515.60 million, a PE ratio of -2.64 and a beta of 3.43. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.28.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gevo by 534.0% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 104,513 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 88,027 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gevo in the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Gevo during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Gevo during the 3rd quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank boosted its position in Gevo by 179.4% during the 3rd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 30,737 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 19,737 shares during the period. 2.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Gevo Company Profile
Gevo, Inc operates as a renewable fuels company. It commercializes gasoline, jet fuel, and diesel fuel to achieve zero carbon emissions, and reduce greenhouse gas emissions with sustainable alternatives. The company uses low-carbon renewable-resource-based carbohydrates as raw materials and is developing renewable electricity and renewable natural gas for use in production processes.
