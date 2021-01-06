ValuEngine Upgrades Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) to “Buy”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on GEVO. Noble Financial boosted their price target on shares of Gevo from $3.50 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gevo from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Gevo from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $3.75.

Gevo stock opened at $4.31 on Tuesday. Gevo has a 1-year low of $0.46 and a 1-year high of $5.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $515.60 million, a PE ratio of -2.64 and a beta of 3.43. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.28.

Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The energy company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. Gevo had a negative net margin of 243.40% and a negative return on equity of 33.39%. The business had revenue of $0.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.70 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Gevo will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gevo by 534.0% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 104,513 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 88,027 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gevo in the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Gevo during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Gevo during the 3rd quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank boosted its position in Gevo by 179.4% during the 3rd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 30,737 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 19,737 shares during the period. 2.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gevo, Inc operates as a renewable fuels company. It commercializes gasoline, jet fuel, and diesel fuel to achieve zero carbon emissions, and reduce greenhouse gas emissions with sustainable alternatives. The company uses low-carbon renewable-resource-based carbohydrates as raw materials and is developing renewable electricity and renewable natural gas for use in production processes.

