ValuEngine Upgrades SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) to “Hold”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of SYNNEX from $140.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Cross Research raised shares of SYNNEX from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $158.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of SYNNEX from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SYNNEX from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of SYNNEX from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $131.86.

SNX opened at $82.83 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.52. SYNNEX has a twelve month low of $21.25 and a twelve month high of $85.38. The firm has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.75, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.51.

In other news, Director Dwight Steffensen sold 524 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.31, for a total value of $75,618.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,948.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Kevin M. Murai sold 2,213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.12, for a total transaction of $294,594.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,030,215.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 28,867 shares of company stock worth $4,207,420 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in SYNNEX during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $471,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in SYNNEX by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 9,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,350,000 after acquiring an additional 2,709 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in SYNNEX by 61.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 34,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,851,000 after acquiring an additional 13,253 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in SYNNEX by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 73,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in SYNNEX by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 26,345 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,687,000 after acquiring an additional 5,314 shares during the last quarter. 75.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About SYNNEX

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals; information technology systems, including data center servers and storage solutions; system components; software; networking, communications, and security equipment; consumer electronics; and complementary products.

