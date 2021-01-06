Vanadium One Iron Corp. (VONE.V) (CVE:VONE) Stock Price Up 16.1%

Shares of Vanadium One Iron Corp. (VONE.V) (CVE:VONE) rose 16.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.18 and last traded at C$0.18. Approximately 275,003 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 21% from the average daily volume of 226,453 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.16.

The company has a market cap of C$15.14 million and a PE ratio of -15.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.11 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.09.

Vanadium One Iron Corp. (VONE.V) Company Profile (CVE:VONE)

Vanadium One Iron Corp. explores for base and precious metals in Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Mont Sorcier iron ore and vanadium project located in Quebec, Canada. The company was formerly known as Vanadium One Energy Corp. and changed its name to Vanadium One Iron Corp. in June 2019. Vanadium One Iron Corp.

Featured Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for Vanadium One Iron Corp. (VONE.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanadium One Iron Corp. (VONE.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.