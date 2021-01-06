VanEck Emerging Income Opportunities Active ETF (Managed Fund) (EBND.AX) (ASX:EBND) Announces Interim Dividend of $0.05

VanEck Emerging Income Opportunities Active ETF (Managed Fund) (EBND.AX) (ASX:EBND) announced a interim dividend on Wednesday, January 6th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Friday, January 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is A$10.31.

