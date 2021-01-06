VanEck Vectors High Income MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:YMLP) Stock Price Down 0.7%

VanEck Vectors High Income MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:YMLP)’s stock price traded down 0.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $40.78 and last traded at $40.78. 879 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 5,748 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.05.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $38.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.05.

