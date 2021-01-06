Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) Stock Position Reduced by Capital Investment Services of America Inc.

Capital Investment Services of America Inc. decreased its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,277 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $9,461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter valued at $27,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 78.6% during the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 79.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:BND traded down $0.39 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $87.53. 5,933,152 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,651,417. The company has a 50 day moving average of $88.10 and a 200-day moving average of $88.02. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $76.49 and a 12 month high of $89.59.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 24th were issued a dividend of $0.291 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $3.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%.

