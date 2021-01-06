Venus Concept Inc. (NASDAQ:VERO) Receives $5.10 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Venus Concept Inc. (NASDAQ:VERO) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.10.

VERO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Venus Concept in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $2.50 target price for the company. Oppenheimer upgraded Venus Concept from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Venus Concept from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on Venus Concept in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Finally, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Venus Concept in a research note on Friday, December 11th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VERO. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Venus Concept by 2,994.4% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 12,786 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Venus Concept in the 2nd quarter worth about $82,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Venus Concept in the 2nd quarter worth about $154,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Venus Concept in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Essex Woodlands Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Venus Concept by 76.9% in the 2nd quarter. Essex Woodlands Management Inc. now owns 12,417,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,338,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.67% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ VERO opened at $1.81 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. Venus Concept has a 52 week low of $1.60 and a 52 week high of $9.00. The company has a market capitalization of $74.45 million, a P/E ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 2.82.

Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.04. Venus Concept had a negative return on equity of 191.01% and a negative net margin of 100.04%. The firm had revenue of $20.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.46 million. Research analysts anticipate that Venus Concept will post -1.51 EPS for the current year.

Venus Concept Inc operates as a medical aesthetic technology company worldwide. Its product portfolio includes aesthetic device platforms, including Venus Versa, a multi-treatment platform to address the aesthetic procedures without surgery or downtime; Venus Legacy, an advanced device that resolves challenging face and body aesthetic needs; Venus Velocity, a diode laser for hair removal; Venus Fiore, which addresses internal vaginal health restoration, labia skin tightening, and mons pubis reduction; Venus Viva, a customizable skin resurfacing device that allows operator control of ablation and coagulation for resolving the appearance of mild to severe skin damage for various skin types; Venus Freeze Plus, an anti-aging system for non-invasive skin tightening; and Venus Bliss, a solution for the fat reduction category.

