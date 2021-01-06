Veolia Environnement S.A. (OTCMKTS:VEOEY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Veolia Environnement S.A. (OTCMKTS:VEOEY) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Veolia Environnement from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th.

OTCMKTS VEOEY remained flat at $$24.58 during trading hours on Friday. 32,366 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,483. Veolia Environnement has a twelve month low of $17.67 and a twelve month high of $32.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.56 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.46.

Veolia Environnement SA designs and provides water, waste, and energy management solutions worldwide. The company is involved in the resource management, production, and delivery of drinking water and industrial process water; collection, treatment, and recycling of wastewater; and design and construction of treatment and network infrastructure.

