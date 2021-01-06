Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Sold by American National Bank

American National Bank decreased its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 156,042 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 4,164 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications accounts for about 2.4% of American National Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. American National Bank’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $9,167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Verizon Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Avion Wealth grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 191.4% in the third quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 609 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 53.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 1,224 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grace Capital purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Argus raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, November 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.00.

VZ traded up $0.67 on Wednesday, reaching $59.25. 725,705 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,668,668. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.84 and a twelve month high of $61.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $60.09 and its 200-day moving average is $58.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $245.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.77, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The business had revenue of $31.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.6275 per share. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.18%.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 10,411 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.73, for a total value of $601,027.03. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,771 shares in the company, valued at $1,372,299.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; Internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled Internet devices, such as tablets, laptop computers and netbooks, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches and other wearables.

Featured Story: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.