Verso (NYSE:VRS) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Verso (NYSE:VRS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Verso Corporation makes printing papers used primarily in commercial printing, media and marketing applications, including magazines, catalogs, books, direct mail, corporate collateral and retail inserts. Their specialty papers are used primarily in label and converting, flexible packaging and technical paper applications. They also produce market kraft pulp, which is used to manufacture printing and writing paper grades and tissue products. Verso is headquartered in Miamisburg, Ohio, with a Technical Center in Biron, Wisconsin; seven paper mills in Maine, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota and Wisconsin; and more than 30 distribution centers and warehouses strategically located across the country. “

Several other research firms have also issued reports on VRS. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Verso from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. BWS Financial upgraded shares of Verso from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $26.50 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th.

VRS opened at $12.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $410.75 million, a PE ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.89. Verso has a 52 week low of $7.36 and a 52 week high of $19.34. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.09.

Verso (NYSE:VRS) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $306.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.88 million. Verso had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 0.45%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Verso will post -1.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 18th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 17th. Verso’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -210.53%.

In related news, Director Jeffrey E. Kirt acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.71 per share, with a total value of $97,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Randy J. Nebel acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.68 per share, for a total transaction of $145,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Verso during the third quarter worth about $672,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verso by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 174,044 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,082,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Verso by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,176 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 2,668 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Verso by 47.2% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 80,133 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $958,000 after acquiring an additional 25,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Verso by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 112,957 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $891,000 after acquiring an additional 17,465 shares during the last quarter. 81.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Verso

Verso Corporation produces and sells coated papers in North America. It operates through two segments, Paper and Pulp. The company offers coated freesheet and coated groundwood, specialty, packaging, inkjet and digital, supercalendered, and uncoated freesheet papers; and bleached and unbleached market kraft pulp to manufacture printing, writing, and tissue products.

