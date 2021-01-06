Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) Sets New 12-Month High at $96.74

Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $96.74 and last traded at $96.67, with a volume of 9380 shares. The stock had previously closed at $92.88.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VICR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vicor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. BidaskClub raised Vicor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Vicor from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.60.
The company has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 502.61 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.10.
In other news, CFO James A. Simms sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.79, for a total transaction of $157,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,201,547.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael Mcnamara sold 2,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.33, for a total value of $195,899.67. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $240,978.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 28,420 shares of company stock valued at $2,438,791. Corporate insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VICR. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vicor by 30.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,055,354 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $147,883,000 after buying an additional 483,012 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Vicor by 8.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,927,283 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $227,538,000 after acquiring an additional 238,147 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in Vicor by 59,972.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 150,182 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $10,805,000 after acquiring an additional 149,932 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Vicor by 93.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 148,638 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $10,695,000 after acquiring an additional 71,841 shares during the period. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its position in Vicor by 124.9% during the third quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 112,470 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $8,742,000 after acquiring an additional 62,470 shares during the period. 36.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Vicor Company Profile (NASDAQ:VICR)
Vicor Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters; complementary components; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.
