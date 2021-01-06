Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) Sets New 12-Month High at $96.74

Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $96.74 and last traded at $96.67, with a volume of 9380 shares. The stock had previously closed at $92.88.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VICR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vicor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. BidaskClub raised Vicor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Vicor from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.60.

The company has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 502.61 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.10.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $78.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.50 million. Vicor had a return on equity of 3.47% and a net margin of 3.05%. Vicor’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vicor Co. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO James A. Simms sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.79, for a total transaction of $157,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,201,547.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael Mcnamara sold 2,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.33, for a total value of $195,899.67. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $240,978.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 28,420 shares of company stock valued at $2,438,791. Corporate insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VICR. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vicor by 30.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,055,354 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $147,883,000 after buying an additional 483,012 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Vicor by 8.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,927,283 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $227,538,000 after acquiring an additional 238,147 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in Vicor by 59,972.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 150,182 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $10,805,000 after acquiring an additional 149,932 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Vicor by 93.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 148,638 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $10,695,000 after acquiring an additional 71,841 shares during the period. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its position in Vicor by 124.9% during the third quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 112,470 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $8,742,000 after acquiring an additional 62,470 shares during the period. 36.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vicor Company Profile (NASDAQ:VICR)

Vicor Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters; complementary components; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

