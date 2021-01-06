Village Super Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLGEA) Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. reduced its stake in shares of Village Super Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLGEA) by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,807 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,906 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.09% of Village Super Market worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VLGEA. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Village Super Market by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Village Super Market by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 11,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Village Super Market by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 19,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Village Super Market by 80.5% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Village Super Market by 43.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. 44.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, BidaskClub cut Village Super Market from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th.

VLGEA opened at $21.89 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.52. Village Super Market, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.48 and a 1-year high of $27.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $318.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 0.06.

Village Super Market (NASDAQ:VLGEA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 3rd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter. Village Super Market had a net margin of 1.38% and a return on equity of 7.66%. The business had revenue of $490.14 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th.

In other news, Director Kevin Begley sold 9,650 shares of Village Super Market stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.77, for a total transaction of $219,730.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 54,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,238,551.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP William Sumas sold 1,500 shares of Village Super Market stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.15, for a total transaction of $37,725.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 170,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,289,181.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,378 shares of company stock worth $308,787 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 30.96% of the company’s stock.

About Village Super Market

Village Super Market, Inc operates a chain of supermarkets in the United States. Its stores feature specialty departments, such as an on-site bakery, an expanded delicatessen, various natural and organic foods, ethnic and international foods, prepared foods, and pharmacies. The company operates a chain of 30 ShopRite supermarkets, 5 Fairway Markets, and 3 Gourmet Garage specialty markets located in New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Maryland.

