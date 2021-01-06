Virios Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VIRI) Shares Up 15.1%

Virios Therapeutics, LLC (NASDAQ:VIRI)’s stock price shot up 15.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $8.90 and last traded at $8.44. 700,838 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 54% from the average session volume of 454,119 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.33.

Virios Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:VIRI)

Virios Therapeutics, LLC, a development-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing antiviral therapies to treat diseases associated with a viral triggered abnormal immune response. Its lead development candidate is the IMC-1, a fixed dose combination of famciclovir and celecoxib to treat fibromyalgia.

