Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $243.00 price target on the closed-end fund’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Virtus Investment Partners, Inc., headquartered in Hartford, Connecticut, provides investment management products and services to individuals and institutions in the United States. . It operates a multi-manager asset management business, comprising a number of individual affiliated managers, each with a distinct investment style, autonomous investment process and individual brand. Investors have an array of needs and Virtus Investment Partners offers a variety of investment styles and multiple disciplines to meet those needs. The Company provides its products in a number of forms and through multiple distribution channels. Its retail products include open-end mutual funds, closed-end funds and separately managed accounts. The Company manages institutional accounts for corporations, multi-employer retirement funds and foundations, endowments, special purpose funds and other types of institutions. “

Several other analysts have also commented on VRTS. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Virtus Investment Partners from $167.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Barclays increased their price objective on Virtus Investment Partners from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. ValuEngine upgraded Virtus Investment Partners from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. BidaskClub raised Virtus Investment Partners from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Virtus Investment Partners from $200.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $213.80.

Virtus Investment Partners stock opened at $215.67 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $200.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $156.26. The company has a quick ratio of 32.42, a current ratio of 32.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.53 and a beta of 1.66. Virtus Investment Partners has a twelve month low of $55.37 and a twelve month high of $220.29.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 23rd. The closed-end fund reported $4.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.42 by $0.07. Virtus Investment Partners had a return on equity of 20.04% and a net margin of 9.48%. The firm had revenue of $137.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.18 million. Equities analysts expect that Virtus Investment Partners will post 15.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be given a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. Virtus Investment Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.16%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Virtus Investment Partners by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 112,410 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $15,585,000 after buying an additional 25,096 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Europe London LLP purchased a new position in Virtus Investment Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,005,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in Virtus Investment Partners by 113.0% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 5,185 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $718,000 after buying an additional 2,751 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in Virtus Investment Partners by 253.7% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 7,286 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after buying an additional 5,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Virtus Investment Partners by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 801,434 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $93,200,000 after buying an additional 50,204 shares in the last quarter. 83.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

