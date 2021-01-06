Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Stake Lifted by Spence Asset Management

Spence Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 106,099 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,128 shares during the period. Visa accounts for 6.8% of Spence Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Spence Asset Management’s holdings in Visa were worth $23,207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Visa by 290.9% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,106,202 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $345,975,000 after acquiring an additional 5,288,239 shares during the period. TCI Fund Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Visa by 25.3% in the third quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 14,057,890 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,811,156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,842,505 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 126,278,384 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $24,393,195,000 after buying an additional 2,819,598 shares in the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP bought a new position in Visa in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $422,799,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Visa by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,936,061 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $6,786,197,000 after buying an additional 1,975,972 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of V traded down $1.89 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $212.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,203,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,130,374. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $133.93 and a 52 week high of $220.39. The stock has a market cap of $414.31 billion, a PE ratio of 40.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $210.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $201.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.03. Visa had a net margin of 51.37% and a return on equity of 40.65%. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.03 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on V. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Visa from $211.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Visa from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Visa from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $212.00 price target (down from $233.00) on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Visa from $217.00 to $211.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.73.

In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 60,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $13,210,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 310,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,398,880. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.53, for a total transaction of $1,642,770.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 120,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,920,027.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 80,205 shares of company stock worth $17,188,463. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

