Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Stake Lifted by Spence Asset Management

Spence Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 106,099 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,128 shares during the period. Visa accounts for 6.8% of Spence Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Spence Asset Management’s holdings in Visa were worth $23,207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Visa by 290.9% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,106,202 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $345,975,000 after acquiring an additional 5,288,239 shares during the period. TCI Fund Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Visa by 25.3% in the third quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 14,057,890 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,811,156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,842,505 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 126,278,384 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $24,393,195,000 after buying an additional 2,819,598 shares in the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP bought a new position in Visa in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $422,799,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Visa by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,936,061 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $6,786,197,000 after buying an additional 1,975,972 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.
Shares of V traded down $1.89 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $212.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,203,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,130,374. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $133.93 and a 52 week high of $220.39. The stock has a market cap of $414.31 billion, a PE ratio of 40.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $210.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $201.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.
Several research firms have issued reports on V. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Visa from $211.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Visa from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Visa from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $212.00 price target (down from $233.00) on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Visa from $217.00 to $211.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.73.
In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 60,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $13,210,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 310,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,398,880. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.53, for a total transaction of $1,642,770.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 120,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,920,027.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 80,205 shares of company stock worth $17,188,463. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.
Visa Profile
Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.
