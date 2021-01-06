Vodafone Group (NASDAQ:VOD) Raised to “Buy” at Berenberg Bank

Vodafone Group (NASDAQ:VOD) was upgraded by Berenberg Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on VOD. HSBC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vodafone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 20th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Vodafone Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. Finally, Redburn Partners raised shares of Vodafone Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Shares of VOD stock opened at $17.12 on Wednesday. Vodafone Group has a one year low of $11.46 and a one year high of $20.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.02.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Vodafone Group by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,337,840 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $132,905,000 after purchasing an additional 974,766 shares in the last quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC boosted its stake in Vodafone Group by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 7,979,880 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $107,090,000 after acquiring an additional 275,771 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Vodafone Group by 55.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,466,532 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $100,201,000 after acquiring an additional 2,669,074 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Vodafone Group by 281.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,996,070 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $53,628,000 after acquiring an additional 2,949,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vodafone Group by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,981,451 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $26,591,000 after acquiring an additional 8,560 shares during the last quarter. 8.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vodafone Group

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

