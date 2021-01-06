Volvo (STO:VOLV.B) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Volvo (STO:VOLV.B)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a SEK 210 target price on shares of Volvo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a SEK 224 target price on shares of Volvo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a SEK 173 price objective on shares of Volvo and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a SEK 210 price objective on shares of Volvo and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, UBS Group set a SEK 194 price objective on shares of Volvo and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of SEK 191.64.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is SEK 144.10. Volvo has a 1-year low of SEK 123.40 and a 1-year high of SEK 171.30.

AB Volvo is the parent company of the Volvo Group. The Volvo Group is a manufacturer of trucks, buses, construction equipment, diesel engines, and marine and industrial engines. The Volvo Group also provides solutions for financing and service. Its segments include Trucks, Construction Equipment, Buses, Volvo Penta, Group functions & Other, and Financial Services.

