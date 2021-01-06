VOXX International (VOXX) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

VOXX International (NASDAQ:VOXX) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 11th.

VOXX International (NASDAQ:VOXX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 13th. The auto parts company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter. VOXX International had a negative net margin of 4.93% and a positive return on equity of 0.12%. The business had revenue of $128.03 million during the quarter.

VOXX stock opened at $12.74 on Wednesday. VOXX International has a fifty-two week low of $1.82 and a fifty-two week high of $15.62. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.26. The company has a market capitalization of $304.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.17 and a beta of 1.63.

In related news, Director Peter A. Lesser sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.65, for a total value of $68,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $136,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 19.12% of the company’s stock.

About VOXX International

VOXX International Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes automotive electronics, consumer electronics, and biometric products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Automotive Electronics segment offers mobile multi-media infotainment and autosound products; satellite radios; smart phone telematics applications; automotive security, vehicle access, and remote start systems; automotive power accessories; rear observation and collision avoidance systems; driver distraction products; power lift gates; turn signal switches; automotive lighting products; automotive sensing and camera systems; USB ports; cruise control systems; and heated seats.

