Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Rating Increased to Overweight at Stephens

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) was upgraded by Stephens from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

VMC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank cut Vulcan Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Vulcan Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Barclays lifted their price target on Vulcan Materials from $122.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. UBS Group started coverage on Vulcan Materials in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $139.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on Vulcan Materials from $145.00 to $152.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Vulcan Materials currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.50.

Shares of NYSE VMC traded up $14.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $161.85. The company had a trading volume of 37,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 714,889. The company has a market capitalization of $21.45 billion, a PE ratio of 34.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $133.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Vulcan Materials has a one year low of $65.56 and a one year high of $153.88.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The construction company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 12.60% and a return on equity of 11.46%. Vulcan Materials’s revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.68 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Vulcan Materials will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Jerry F. Perkins, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.25, for a total value of $411,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,220 shares in the company, valued at $716,445. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VMC. Exane Derivatives raised its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 957.9% in the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 201 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 348.3% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 269 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vulcan Materials during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 88.61% of the company’s stock.

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction materials primarily in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

