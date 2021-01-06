Waitr (NASDAQ:WTRH) Lowered to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Waitr (NASDAQ:WTRH) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on WTRH. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Waitr from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. BidaskClub cut Waitr from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Waitr from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Waitr presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $5.75.

Waitr stock opened at $3.14 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company has a market capitalization of $348.53 million, a PE ratio of -1.01 and a beta of -3.86. Waitr has a 12 month low of $0.26 and a 12 month high of $5.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.79.

Waitr (NASDAQ:WTRH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). Waitr had a negative net margin of 118.32% and a negative return on equity of 95.68%. The firm had revenue of $52.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.67 million. As a group, analysts predict that Waitr will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Waitr news, Director Buford H. Ortale purchased 266,113 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.75 per share, for a total transaction of $731,810.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 266,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $731,810.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven L. Scheinthal purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.30 per share, for a total transaction of $49,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 220,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $728,455.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 16.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waitr in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Equitable Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Waitr in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Waitr in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Waitr in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Waitr in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.62% of the company’s stock.

Waitr Company Profile

Waitr Holdings Inc provides online food ordering and delivery services in the United States. Its Waitr Platform and Bite Squad Platform facilitate ordering of food and beverages by diners from restaurant partners for pick-up and delivery through a network of drivers. As of December 31, 2019, the company had approximately 18,000 restaurant partners in 640 cities.

