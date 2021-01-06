Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 7th. Analysts expect Walgreens Boots Alliance to post earnings of $1.03 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.06. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 0.33% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The firm had revenue of $34.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Walgreens Boots Alliance to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ WBA opened at $41.16 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a 1 year low of $33.36 and a 1 year high of $59.78. The company has a market capitalization of $35.56 billion, a PE ratio of 82.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.23.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 19th were paid a $0.4675 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 18th. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.54%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.45%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on WBA shares. Bank of America reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, November 7th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $40.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.07.

In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, CAO Marco Patrick Anthony Pagni sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total transaction of $207,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 16.91% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

