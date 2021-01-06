Walter Bogumil Sells 16,000 Shares of SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) Stock

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) COO Walter Bogumil sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.49, for a total transaction of $503,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 210,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,620,174.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
SeaWorld Entertainment stock opened at $30.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.84 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 220.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.91. SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.75 and a 52 week high of $36.96.
SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.18). SeaWorld Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 54.88% and a negative net margin of 12.05%. The firm had revenue of $106.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 77.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. will post -4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment by 842.9% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 32,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 29,461 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 243.1% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in SeaWorld Entertainment during the third quarter worth about $59,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment by 498.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 3,507 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 35.8% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 1,324 shares in the last quarter.
About SeaWorld Entertainment
SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.
