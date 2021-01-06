Walter Bogumil Sells 16,000 Shares of SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) Stock

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) COO Walter Bogumil sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.49, for a total transaction of $503,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 210,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,620,174.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

SeaWorld Entertainment stock opened at $30.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.84 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 220.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.91. SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.75 and a 52 week high of $36.96.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.18). SeaWorld Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 54.88% and a negative net margin of 12.05%. The firm had revenue of $106.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 77.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. will post -4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SEAS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded SeaWorld Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. ValuEngine cut SeaWorld Entertainment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. CSFB upgraded SeaWorld Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on SeaWorld Entertainment from $28.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.62.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment by 842.9% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 32,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 29,461 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 243.1% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in SeaWorld Entertainment during the third quarter worth about $59,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment by 498.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 3,507 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 35.8% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 1,324 shares in the last quarter.

About SeaWorld Entertainment

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

