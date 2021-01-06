Waterloo Brewing Ltd. (WBR.TO) (TSE:WBR) Reaches New 52-Week High at $5.50

Waterloo Brewing Ltd. (WBR.TO) (TSE:WBR)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as C$5.50 and last traded at C$5.46, with a volume of 5624 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$5.40.

Separately, Cormark upped their price target on shares of Waterloo Brewing Ltd. (WBR.TO) from C$6.00 to C$7.25 in a research note on Friday, December 11th.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$202.21 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$5.21 and its 200 day moving average is C$4.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.01.

Waterloo Brewing Ltd. (WBR.TO) (TSE:WBR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The company reported C$0.03 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$22.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$19.90 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Waterloo Brewing Ltd. will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th will be paid a $0.0276 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. Waterloo Brewing Ltd. (WBR.TO)’s payout ratio is 210.00%.

Waterloo Brewing Ltd. engages in the production, distribution, and sale of alcohol-based products. The company produces, sells, markets, and distributes bottled, canned, and draft premium beer under the Waterloo brand name; and value beer under the Laker and Red Cap brands. It also produces, sells, and markets vodka-based coolers and ciders under the Seagram trademark; beer under the LandShark brand name; and coolers under the Margaritaville trademark.

