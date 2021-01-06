Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirty-six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $273.61.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on Wayfair from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Wayfair from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Wayfair from $363.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Gordon Haskett cut Wayfair from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $330.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Wayfair from $315.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

In other news, major shareholder Spruce House Partnership Llc sold 293,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.02, for a total transaction of $87,173,290.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Steve Oblak sold 14,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.57, for a total value of $4,294,929.45. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 141,767 shares in the company, valued at $42,327,373.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 430,433 shares of company stock worth $127,832,692 over the last 90 days. 30.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in W. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Wayfair by 14.4% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. raised its position in Wayfair by 1.0% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Summit X LLC acquired a new position in Wayfair during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Wayfair during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Wayfair by 2.5% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. 81.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:W traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $241.88. 1,219,285 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,521,742. The company has a market cap of $24.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.71, a P/E/G ratio of 98.63 and a beta of 3.43. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $249.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $264.05. Wayfair has a 52-week low of $21.70 and a 52-week high of $349.08.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $1.85. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.23) EPS. Wayfair’s revenue was up 64.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Wayfair will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wayfair Company Profile

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. It provides approximately eighteen million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers selection of furniture, dÃ©cor, decorative accents, housewares, seasonal dÃ©cor, and other home goods through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

