Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirty-six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $273.61.
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on Wayfair from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Wayfair from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Wayfair from $363.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Gordon Haskett cut Wayfair from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $330.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Wayfair from $315.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd.
In other news, major shareholder Spruce House Partnership Llc sold 293,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.02, for a total transaction of $87,173,290.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Steve Oblak sold 14,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.57, for a total value of $4,294,929.45. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 141,767 shares in the company, valued at $42,327,373.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 430,433 shares of company stock worth $127,832,692 over the last 90 days. 30.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Shares of NYSE:W traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $241.88. 1,219,285 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,521,742. The company has a market cap of $24.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.71, a P/E/G ratio of 98.63 and a beta of 3.43. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $249.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $264.05. Wayfair has a 52-week low of $21.70 and a 52-week high of $349.08.
Wayfair (NYSE:W) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $1.85. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.23) EPS. Wayfair’s revenue was up 64.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Wayfair will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Wayfair Company Profile
Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. It provides approximately eighteen million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers selection of furniture, dÃ©cor, decorative accents, housewares, seasonal dÃ©cor, and other home goods through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.
