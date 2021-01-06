WCM Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz-AG (WCMK.F) (ETR:WCMK) Stock Price Up 2%

WCM Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz-AG (WCMK.F) (ETR:WCMK)’s share price rose 2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as €4.04 ($4.75) and last traded at €4.04 ($4.75). Approximately 7,151 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 21,178 shares. The stock had previously closed at €3.96 ($4.66).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.94, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 3.06. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €3.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €3.36. The firm has a market cap of $552.68 million and a PE ratio of 16.83.

About WCM Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz-AG (WCMK.F) (ETR:WCMK)

WCM Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz-AG is a real estate investment firm. It previously operated as an international industrial company. WCM Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz-AG was founded in 1766 and is based in Frankfurt am Main, Germany.

Recommended Story: Capital Gains

Receive News & Ratings for WCM Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz-AG (WCMK.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WCM Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz-AG (WCMK.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.