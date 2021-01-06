Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) Stock Rating Lowered by Wells Fargo & Company

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $40.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their prior price target of $35.00. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price indicates a potential downside of 5.66% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on WBS. ValuEngine raised Webster Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. BidaskClub upgraded Webster Financial from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Webster Financial from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Webster Financial from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Webster Financial from $38.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.33.

Get Webster Financial alerts:

Shares of NYSE WBS opened at $42.40 on Monday. Webster Financial has a 1 year low of $18.16 and a 1 year high of $53.60. The firm has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.58.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 20.01%. The business had revenue of $294.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Webster Financial will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Webster Financial by 8.6% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 869 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Webster Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Webster Financial by 2.3% during the third quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 45,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,212,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares during the period. Hartford Financial Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Webster Financial by 2.3% during the third quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 47,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,257,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares during the period. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of Webster Financial by 138.5% during the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 1,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,109 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.72% of the company’s stock.

Webster Financial Company Profile

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking.

Further Reading: Fundamental Analysis and Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Webster Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Webster Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.