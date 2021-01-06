WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Shares Sold by Private Trust Co. NA

Private Trust Co. NA lowered its position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,806 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 950 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $902,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,198,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,324,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 4.4% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 17,724 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after buying an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 39.0% in the third quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 10,266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $995,000 after buying an additional 2,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 8.8% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 25,171 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,439,000 after buying an additional 2,028 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on WEC shares. KeyCorp boosted their target price on WEC Energy Group from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Barclays boosted their target price on WEC Energy Group from $94.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on WEC Energy Group from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on WEC Energy Group from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.50.

NYSE WEC opened at $90.09 on Wednesday. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.01 and a fifty-two week high of $109.53. The stock has a market cap of $28.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $93.48 and a 200-day moving average of $94.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 16.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, February 14th will be paid a $0.6775 dividend. This is a positive change from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.67%.

In related news, EVP Robert M. Garvin sold 24,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.58, for a total value of $2,505,470.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,194 shares in the company, valued at $3,473,426.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Gale E. Klappa sold 4,501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.59, for a total value of $475,260.59. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 214,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,632,371.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

