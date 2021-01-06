Wedbush Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) – Investment analysts at Wedbush decreased their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for AutoZone in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 4th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now forecasts that the company will earn $25.90 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $26.67. Wedbush has a “Buy” rating and a $1,320.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for AutoZone’s FY2022 earnings at $85.87 EPS.

Get AutoZone alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,140.00 to $1,505.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of AutoZone in a report on Monday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,570.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,265.00 to $1,290.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. BidaskClub raised shares of AutoZone from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of AutoZone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,325.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, December 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,323.71.

Shares of AZO opened at $1,180.35 on Tuesday. AutoZone has a 1 year low of $684.91 and a 1 year high of $1,267.93. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,158.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,166.96. The firm has a market cap of $26.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.84.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 7th. The company reported $18.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $17.72 by $0.89. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.05% and a negative return on equity of 139.08%. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $14.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, CFO William T. Giles sold 13,600 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,190.96, for a total transaction of $16,197,056.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,071 shares in the company, valued at $22,712,798.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Albert Saltiel sold 5,200 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction on Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,195.00, for a total value of $6,214,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,436,270. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 50,595 shares of company stock valued at $59,275,427. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the third quarter worth $33,000. Mirova bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the third quarter worth $35,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of AutoZone by 52.6% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 58 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of AutoZone during the third quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new position in shares of AutoZone during the third quarter valued at $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone Company Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

Featured Article: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.