Wedbush Initiates Coverage on C3.ai (NYSE:AI)

Investment analysts at Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of C3.ai (NYSE:AI) in a note issued to investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush’s price objective points to a potential upside of 63.71% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of C3.ai in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on C3.ai in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $166.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised C3.ai from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Bank of America assumed coverage on C3.ai in a research report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on C3.ai in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $193.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. C3.ai currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.89.

Shares of NYSE:AI opened at $122.17 on Monday. C3.ai has a 1 year low of $90.03 and a 1 year high of $183.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.23.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of C3.ai by 1,809.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 9,518 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in C3.ai by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 4,007 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in C3.ai by 77.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 19,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 8,550 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its stake in C3.ai by 80.6% during the 3rd quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 34,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 15,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of C3.ai in the 2nd quarter worth $104,000.

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

