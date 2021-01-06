Wedbush Initiates Coverage on C3.ai (NYSE:AI)

Investment analysts at Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of C3.ai (NYSE:AI) in a note issued to investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush’s price objective points to a potential upside of 63.71% from the company’s current price.
Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of C3.ai in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on C3.ai in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $166.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised C3.ai from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Bank of America assumed coverage on C3.ai in a research report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on C3.ai in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $193.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. C3.ai currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.89.
Shares of NYSE:AI opened at $122.17 on Monday. C3.ai has a 1 year low of $90.03 and a 1 year high of $183.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.23.
About C3.ai
C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.
Recommended Story: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You
Receive News & Ratings for C3.ai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C3.ai and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.