Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Ascendis Pharma A/S (ASND)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ: ASND) in the last few weeks:

12/25/2020 – Ascendis Pharma A/S was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Ascendis Pharma A/S is a biopharmaceutical company. The company’s product pipeline consist of TransCon Human Growth Hormone, TransCon Treprostinil, TransCon Insulin, TransCon Peptide and TransCon Ranibizumab, which are in different clinical stage, for the treatments of hormone deficiency, endocrinology, central nervous system disorders, infectious diseases and diabetes. Its technology includes TransCon which develop prodrug therapies. Ascendis Pharma A/S is based in Denmark. “

12/18/2020 – Ascendis Pharma A/S was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/17/2020 – Ascendis Pharma A/S is now covered by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They set a “buy” rating and a $216.00 price target on the stock.

12/16/2020 – Ascendis Pharma A/S was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Ascendis Pharma A/S is a biopharmaceutical company. The company’s product pipeline consist of TransCon Human Growth Hormone, TransCon Treprostinil, TransCon Insulin, TransCon Peptide and TransCon Ranibizumab, which are in different clinical stage, for the treatments of hormone deficiency, endocrinology, central nervous system disorders, infectious diseases and diabetes. Its technology includes TransCon which develop prodrug therapies. Ascendis Pharma A/S is based in Denmark. “

12/12/2020 – Ascendis Pharma A/S was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

11/30/2020 – Ascendis Pharma A/S was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Ascendis Pharma A/S is a biopharmaceutical company. The company’s product pipeline consist of TransCon Human Growth Hormone, TransCon Treprostinil, TransCon Insulin, TransCon Peptide and TransCon Ranibizumab, which are in different clinical stage, for the treatments of hormone deficiency, endocrinology, central nervous system disorders, infectious diseases and diabetes. Its technology includes TransCon which develop prodrug therapies. Ascendis Pharma A/S is based in Denmark. “

11/17/2020 – Ascendis Pharma A/S was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Ascendis Pharma A/S is a biopharmaceutical company. The company’s product pipeline consist of TransCon Human Growth Hormone, TransCon Treprostinil, TransCon Insulin, TransCon Peptide and TransCon Ranibizumab, which are in different clinical stage, for the treatments of hormone deficiency, endocrinology, central nervous system disorders, infectious diseases and diabetes. Its technology includes TransCon which develop prodrug therapies. Ascendis Pharma A/S is based in Denmark. “

11/13/2020 – Ascendis Pharma A/S had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $194.00 to $199.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/12/2020 – Ascendis Pharma A/S had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $176.00 to $190.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/12/2020 – Ascendis Pharma A/S had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $158.00 to $178.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/12/2020 – Ascendis Pharma A/S had its price target raised by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $173.00 to $191.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/10/2020 – Ascendis Pharma A/S was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

Shares of ASND traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $165.09. The stock had a trading volume of 49,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,493. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 12 month low of $92.00 and a 12 month high of $183.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $168.60 and a 200 day moving average of $154.29. The firm has a market cap of $8.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.11 and a beta of 0.78.

Get Ascendis Pharma A/S alerts:

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.57) by ($0.74). The business had revenue of $3.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 million. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative return on equity of 55.72% and a negative net margin of 4,042.79%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -8.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 7,057 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,804,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 12.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 99,680 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,383,000 after buying an additional 11,002 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 20.8% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 128,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $19,753,000 after buying an additional 22,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 74.8% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 150,652 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $22,281,000 after buying an additional 64,466 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.48% of the company’s stock.

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, develops various prodrug therapies for unmet medical needs. The company develops TransCon growth hormone, which has completed Phase III clinical study in children to treat growth hormone deficiency; TransCon parathyroid hormone which is in Phase II clinical study for treating hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon CNP, a long-acting prodrug of C-type natriuretic peptide which is in Phase II clinical for the treatment of achondroplasia.

Recommended Story: What is the definition of market timing?

Receive News & Ratings for Ascendis Pharma A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascendis Pharma A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.