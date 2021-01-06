Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Banco BBVA Argentina (BBAR)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Banco BBVA Argentina (NYSE: BBAR) recently:
- 1/5/2021 – Banco BBVA Argentina was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 1/5/2021 – Banco BBVA Argentina was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 1/4/2021 – Banco BBVA Argentina was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Banco BBVA Argentina S.A is a subsidiary of the BBVA Group. It offers retail and corporate banking to individuals, SME’s and large-sized companies. Banco BBVA Argentina S.A, formerly known as BBVA Banco Francés S.A., is based in Argentina. “
- 12/23/2020 – Banco BBVA Argentina was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.
- 12/2/2020 – Banco BBVA Argentina was downgraded by analysts at Santander from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating.
- 12/2/2020 – Banco BBVA Argentina was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.
- 11/26/2020 – Banco BBVA Argentina was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 11/25/2020 – Banco BBVA Argentina was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Banco BBVA Argentina S.A is a subsidiary of the BBVA Group. It offers retail and corporate banking to individuals, SME’s and large-sized companies. Banco BBVA Argentina S.A, formerly known as BBVA Banco Francés S.A., is based in Argentina. “
Shares of BBAR opened at $2.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $610.67 million, a PE ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.32. Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. has a 1-year low of $2.10 and a 1-year high of $5.86.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Banco BBVA Argentina by 47.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 27,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 8,900 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Banco BBVA Argentina during the 3rd quarter valued at $73,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 214,546 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,040,000 after acquiring an additional 30,293 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina by 1,664.2% during the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 48,340 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 45,600 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co grew its position in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 444,782 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 52,560 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.00% of the company’s stock.
