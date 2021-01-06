Wells Fargo & Company Downgrades FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) to Underweight

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) was downgraded by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $32.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $31.00. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 7.24% from the stock’s current price.

FE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of FirstEnergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. BidaskClub downgraded FirstEnergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on FirstEnergy from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.41.

Get FirstEnergy alerts:

NYSE:FE opened at $29.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $16.19 billion, a PE ratio of 22.10 and a beta of 0.16. FirstEnergy has a fifty-two week low of $22.85 and a fifty-two week high of $52.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.16.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 20.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that FirstEnergy will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FE. King Street Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of FirstEnergy during the 3rd quarter worth about $8,613,000. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. acquired a new position in shares of FirstEnergy during the third quarter worth approximately $11,455,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 2.3% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 282,055 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,111,000 after acquiring an additional 6,262 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in FirstEnergy by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 48,948 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 9,604 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy in the third quarter valued at about $444,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.09% of the company’s stock.

FirstEnergy Company Profile

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

Read More: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for FirstEnergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstEnergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.