Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Westamerica Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, November 7th.

Get Westamerica Bancorporation alerts:

Shares of WABC stock opened at $57.00 on Wednesday. Westamerica Bancorporation has a twelve month low of $46.94 and a twelve month high of $69.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $55.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.93 and a beta of 0.70.

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.74. Westamerica Bancorporation had a net margin of 37.49% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The company had revenue of $51.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.52 million. On average, analysts expect that Westamerica Bancorporation will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 7,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Westamerica Bancorporation by 6.2% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 4,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 2.9% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 18,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,065,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 1.2% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 61,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,321,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 858 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

About Westamerica Bancorporation

Westamerica Bancorporation operates as a bank holding company for Westamerica Bank that provides various banking products and services to individual and commercial customers. The company accepts various deposit products, including retail savings and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

See Also: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Westamerica Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westamerica Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.