Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC) Upgraded to Sell by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $3.75 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, December 12th.

Shares of NYSE WMC opened at $3.07 on Tuesday. Western Asset Mortgage Capital has a 1 year low of $1.37 and a 1 year high of $11.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.50. The firm has a market cap of $186.70 million, a P/E ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.74, a quick ratio of 492.20 and a current ratio of 492.20.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.05. Western Asset Mortgage Capital had a negative net margin of 184.72% and a positive return on equity of 13.70%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Western Asset Mortgage Capital will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 25th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 24th. This is a positive change from Western Asset Mortgage Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Western Asset Mortgage Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.83%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 216,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 4,529 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 84,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 6,277 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 65,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 7,814 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 223.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 8,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 33.28% of the company’s stock.

About Western Asset Mortgage Capital

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. It focuses on acquiring, investing in, financing, and managing a portfolio of agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities and commercial mortgage-backed securities, residential whole-loans, residential bridge loans, securitized commercial loans, and other financial assets.

