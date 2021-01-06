Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) Upgraded at Barclays

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Barclays from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

WPM has been the subject of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Raymond James set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.73.

NYSE:WPM opened at $45.31 on Wednesday. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 1-year low of $18.66 and a 1-year high of $57.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.34 billion, a PE ratio of 57.35, a P/E/G ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 0.55.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 37.30% and a return on equity of 6.50%. The business had revenue of $307.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.00 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 37.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Wheaton Precious Metals will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the third quarter worth about $523,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 28.3% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 18.6% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 87,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,297,000 after purchasing an additional 13,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the third quarter worth about $1,076,000. 59.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, and palladium ores. It has agreements for 20 operating mines and 9 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

