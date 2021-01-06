Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.55 Billion

Brokerages predict that Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) will report sales of $5.55 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Whirlpool’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $5.59 billion and the lowest is $5.52 billion. Whirlpool reported sales of $5.38 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Whirlpool will report full-year sales of $19.21 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $19.17 billion to $19.25 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $19.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $19.49 billion to $20.45 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Whirlpool.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The company reported $6.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.50 by $3.41. Whirlpool had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 22.08%. The firm had revenue of $5.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.97 earnings per share.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Whirlpool from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $163.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Whirlpool from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Whirlpool from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $199.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded Whirlpool from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Whirlpool from $136.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $187.86.

WHR stock traded up $1.83 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $178.73. 995,363 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 948,062. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.18 billion, a PE ratio of 13.70, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.01. Whirlpool has a one year low of $64.00 and a one year high of $207.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $189.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $175.36.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 20th were paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. This is an increase from Whirlpool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. Whirlpool’s payout ratio is 31.25%.

In related news, CEO Marc R. Bitzer sold 39,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.45, for a total transaction of $7,985,126.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gary T. Dicamillo sold 833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.29, for a total value of $155,179.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,067 shares of company stock worth $8,610,368 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WHR. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in Whirlpool by 1.6% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 3,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Whirlpool by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Whirlpool by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 6,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Whirlpool by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $883,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Whirlpool by 44.5% in the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. 98.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

