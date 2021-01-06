Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $53.20.
WTFC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $47.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $43.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, October 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Wintrust Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd.
NASDAQ:WTFC opened at $60.95 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 13.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $59.17 and its 200 day moving average is $48.22. Wintrust Financial has a 12 month low of $22.02 and a 12 month high of $71.90.
In related news, CEO Edward J. Wehmer sold 14,173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.31, for a total value of $840,600.63. Also, President Timothy Crane sold 6,968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.32, for a total transaction of $413,341.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 27,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,648,740.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,141 shares of company stock valued at $2,051,042 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Wintrust Financial by 19.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,248,822 shares of the bank’s stock worth $90,696,000 after purchasing an additional 371,808 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in Wintrust Financial in the third quarter worth $4,525,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Wintrust Financial by 14.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 744,394 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,470,000 after purchasing an additional 91,164 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Wintrust Financial by 267.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 106,849 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,279,000 after purchasing an additional 77,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Wintrust Financial by 546.8% in the third quarter. John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. now owns 75,678 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,031,000 after purchasing an additional 63,978 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.82% of the company’s stock.
Wintrust Financial Company Profile
Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company in the Chicago metropolitan area, southern Wisconsin, and northwest Indiana. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.
